Posted: Dec 02, 2020 11:16 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2020 12:32 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County District Court has issued a fifth administrative order regarding coronavirus court policy and procedures effective immediately.

This administrative order comes in conformance with the Fourth Emergency Joint Order Regarding the COVID-19 State of Disaster. This joint order was issued by the Supreme Court of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday, Nov. 23rd, 2020. The Washington County District Court's administrative order is also in place because of Governor Kevin Stitt's Seventh Amended Executive Order issued on Monday, Nov. 16th.

The administrative order put in place by the Washington County District Court on Monday, Nov. 30th went into effect immediately and will last until Monday, Jan. 25th, 2021.

You can read more on the temporary orders that have been put in place here.