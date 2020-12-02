Posted: Dec 02, 2020 10:56 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2020 10:56 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 2,859 new COVID-19 case across the state in Wednesday’s situation update. Statewide 54 new deaths are being reported, none of which are local. Tulsa County and Oklahoma County account for 24 of those new deaths. Currently, 1,782 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

Washington County is reporting 244 active cases, a decrease of 21 case since Tuesday. Osage County 214 active cases, an increase of 21 active cases. Nowata County is reporting 62 active cases, an increase of 8 cases since Tuesday.

