Posted: Dec 01, 2020 3:03 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2020 3:03 PM

Ty Loftis

As part of a recent executive order that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released, all guests over the age of 10 must wear a face covering when entering an Oklahoma State Park facility. In addition to that, anyone lodging at the park must wear a face covering when outside their room or cabin. Park Ranger with the Osage Hills State Park, Nick Conner explains what this means for park-goers.

There are 50 state parks across the state of Oklahoma for people to visit.