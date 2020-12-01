Posted: Dec 01, 2020 2:57 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2020 2:57 PM

Max Gross

A man involved in a shooting incident with police on Friday night appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday. Tyler Rollins was charged seven counts including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, feloniously possessing a firearm and assault on a police officer.

According to an affidavit, Rollins was driving a black Ford Edge that did not belong to him. He was permitted to take the car on Nov. 20 and go get gas and that was it. On Nov. 27 Rollins was seen with the vehicle at Casey’s at Adams Boulevard and Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville around 7 p.m.

Officers observed Rollins with the vehicle by the gas pumps. He fled on foot and tossed away drugs and pulled out a loaded firearm. Police reports state that officers fired at Rollins, striking him.

A search warrant was authorized for the vehicle in question. Officers found a black bag that held multiple plastic baggies, a scale, marijuana, another firearm with ammunition and a police scanner. Bond was set at $250,000. At the time of the incident Rollins had warrants from other firearm related charges.