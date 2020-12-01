Posted: Dec 01, 2020 2:07 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2020 2:07 PM

Ty Loftis

As the temperatures have dropped over the past month, COVID-19 cases have risen across the state of Oklahoma. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says this temperature drop, in addition to family get-togethers during the holiday season, make for a dangerous combination.

Roberts says it is important to use common sense as we begin the month of December and begin the countdown to Christmas.

As of Tuesday morning, Osage County was reporting 193 active COVID-19 cases.