Posted: Dec 01, 2020 1:30 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2020 1:32 PM

Ty Loftis

A mixture of cold rain and snow is projected to fall across Oklahoma on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Which part of the state gets what and how much is still being weighed, but Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says most of the snow will stay to the west of our listening area.

Even though this part of the state will most likely miss out on the snow, a very cold rain is expected to fall.

Roberts added that county crews had to battle a few grass fires on Tuesday, so he says it is important for people to take proper safety precautions.

You could receive a $2,500 fine for throwing a cigarette out the window.