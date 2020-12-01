Posted: Dec 01, 2020 10:53 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2020 10:53 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation will be holding a virtual holiday family outreach program this Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. This event is for families with Native American children living in Osage County.

Registration is required to get a holiday box. Pick-up locations, along with additional information about the event will be provided after signing up. Supplies are limited and for more information, call 918-287-5595.