Posted: Dec 01, 2020 10:47 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2020 10:47 AM

Garrett Giles

An officer with the Bartlesville Police Department responded to a domestic in progress at the 1200 Block of SE Macklyn Lane on Friday, Nov. 27th, and arrested Harry Showman, 72, for the alleged crime.

According to an affidavit, dispatch advised that when they were on the phone with the reporting party, they could hear the other half trying to get into the room the victim was in at the time. The affidavit states further that the officer witnessed the left side of the victim's lips to be red, swollen and bleeding. The victim stated that Showman hit her in the face.

Bond for Showman was set at $5,000. Showman is to have no contact with the alleged victim. He is to appear in court again on Wednesday, Dec. 9th at 1:30 p.m.