﻿The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,737 new COVID-19 cases according to Tuesday’s situation update. 15 new deaths are being reported across the state. Currently 1,718 Oklahomans are hospitalized due to COVID-19.



Washington County is reporting 265 active cases, a decrease of 29 active cases. Osage County is listing 193 active cases, down 18 cases since Monday. Nowata County is reporting 54 active cases, a decline on seven cases in one day.

