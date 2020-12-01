Posted: Dec 01, 2020 10:33 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2020 10:33 AM

Tom Davis

If you are looking for something special at a great price for the holidays, then mark your calendars for Thursday, December 3, to be at Mutual Tuesday House from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m..

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, store manager Karen Wilson tells us the non-profit trift and consignment store at 327 South Penn Avenue in Bartlesville will feature a huge selection of unique items, seasonal decor, gifts, toys and more.

Proceeds from the Mutual Tuesday House benefits MUTUAL Bartlesville

MUTUAL Bartlesville started as a girls club on the westside of Bartlesville, Oklahoma in 1964 with a little shop that came to be known as the Tuesday House. Historically, MUTUAL has endeavored to equip young girls with practical life skills, and service opportunities that would lay strong foundations for their futures.

With over 50 years of expansion, MUTUAL continues to facilitate restoration and growth in our area by providing biblically sound resources and Christ-like leadership for both women and girls. They aim to encompass, embrace, encourage and equip the women and families across Bartlesville in order to bring healing, hope, and wholeness to our community