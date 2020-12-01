Posted: Dec 01, 2020 10:32 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2020 10:32 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Community Center will host a "Light the Night" event at Unity Square, located at Sixth Street and Dewey Avenue, on Saturday, Dec. 5th.

The event will immediately follow the Bartlesville Christmas Parade, sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville. The parade is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. near the railroad tracks on Frank Phillips Boulevard.

New lighting, some permanent and some seasonal, will be visible in the Unity Square park each night this holiday season.

Social distancing and masks are encouraged at the gathering. The lights can also be viewed from your home on Facebook LIVE or from the comfort of your car parked in the BCC parking lot.