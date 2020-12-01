Posted: Dec 01, 2020 4:53 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2020 4:53 AM

Montgomery County became the latest county to opt-out of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's statewide mask mandate.

The county commission voted unanimously to instead create their own resolution which will recommend masks be worn in public, but there won't be any enforcement by authorities.

A sizable crowd piled into the Montgomery County Judicial Center to give their thoughts on the issue. Montgomery County resident Carrie Scott, who is a registered nurse, made it clear why she doesn't want masks to be required.

Over 80 counties have now opted out of the statewide mask mandate. According to the Montgomery County Department of Emergency Management Director Rick Whitson, there are currently 124 active cases and six reported deaths.