Posted: Nov 30, 2020 2:22 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2020 2:43 PM

Garrett Giles

The Cherokee Nation has unveiled the renderings of the future Durbin Feeling Language Center and a nearby housing project in Tahlequah being built for Cherokee speakers.

During the special Facebook announcement on Monday afternoon, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said they're naming the facility after the late Durbin Feeling for the great contributions he made to save the Cherokee language. Chief Hoskin Jr. said Feeling did more to save the Cherokee language than anyone since Sequoyah. He said a legislative act was passed by the Cherokee Nation Council in 2019 to put $16-million into Cherokee language.

Chief Hoskin Jr. said $5-million of the $16-million is going towards the rehablitation of a former casino in Tahlequah to create the Durbin Feeling Language Center. He said the Cherokee Nation is excited about the future. He added that they're creating the language center in order to save the Cherokee language in the name of Durbin Feeling.

Joining Chief Hoskin Jr. for the announcement were Cherokee Nation Deputy Prinicpal Chief Bryan Warner, Chief of Staff Todd Enlow, Language Department Executive Director Howard Paden and a whole host of special guests.

Paden said the Durbin Feeling Langauge Center will include the Master-Apprentice Program, the Cherokee Nation Translation Department, and the early education school. He said the language center will also include a cafeteria, a gymnasium, a sound booth, a vault to store ancient Cherokee documents, and much more.

A "language village" will be built near the Durbin Feeling Language Center. Paden said the language village will be a place where Cherokee speakers can live side-by-side. He said it will expand in the future to allow speakers and students to work and live side-by-side.

You can watch the entire Facebook Live announcement on the future Durbin Feeling Language Center below.