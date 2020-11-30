Posted: Nov 30, 2020 1:20 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2020 1:20 PM

Ty Loftis

Newly elected officials across Osage County will get sworn in on the first Monday of 2021. A few weeks ago, The Board of Osage County Commissioners had made a decision to host that swearing in ceremony at the courthouse, but they have since switched their minds and it will now take place at the fairgrounds. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts and District one commissioner Randall Jones say it will be a safe environment for anyone who wants to come.

Steve Talburt will be taking over for Kevin Paslay as district two county commissioner. Robin Slack is replacing Shelia Bellamy as county clerk. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden is getting re-appointed to another term.