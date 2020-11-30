Posted: Nov 30, 2020 11:01 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2020 11:01 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 2,200 new coronavirus cases in its situation update on Monday.

There were seven deaths reported by the OSDH on Monday. One death took place in Rogers County and another took place in Tulsa County.

In Washington County, there are 294 active cases. Osage County is reporting 211 active cases on Monday. Meanwhile, Nowata County is reporting 61 cases.