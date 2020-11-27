Posted: Nov 27, 2020 2:40 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2020 2:40 PM

Max Gross

An Arizona pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges in U.S. District court on Wednesday. Anthony Irving trafficked both methamphetamine and heroin to Northeast Oklahoma while living in Arizona.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office stated that Irving used cell phones, couriers and electronic transfers to facilitate the trafficking of methamphetamine in Northeast Oklahoma. Irving admitted that he served as a broker between bulk distributors in Oklahoma and Arizona.

In his plea agreement, Irving admitted that from January 2018 to February 2019, he knowingly conspired with codefendants, to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. During the same time period, he knowingly conspired with the same people to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin.

A collaboration between local and federal law enforcement led to arrest of Irving.