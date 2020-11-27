Posted: Nov 27, 2020 10:43 AMUpdated: Nov 27, 2020 10:43 AM

Ty Loftis

Police have arrested a man that they believe is connected to a murder that occurred in Collinsville on Thursday.

The suspect in this case, Levi Cobler, allegedly told family members that that he murdered the victim, this according to the police report. When a friend went to check on the victim, he was found on the floor covered in blood and officers were called in to investigate.

The motive remains unclear and the victim has yet to be identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is helping with the case.