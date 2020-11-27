Posted: Nov 27, 2020 3:33 AMUpdated: Nov 27, 2020 3:33 AM

Tom Davis

The United Church of Christ Kansas-Oklahoma Conference has paid off medical debts totaling more than $5.2 million for more than 3,200 families in the two states.

Conference President Bobbie Henderson said Tuesday that the conference's 7,000 members in 53 churches in Kansas and Oklahoma raised about $40,000 that was given to a non-profit debt company, which purchased the debts at a discount from the debt holders, then forgave them.

A UCC spokesperson said the project began in 2019 and has now eliminated about $57 million in medical debt nationwide. The UCC said it does not know who the recipients of the program are.