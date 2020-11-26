Posted: Nov 26, 2020 8:47 AMUpdated: Nov 26, 2020 9:08 AM

Tom Davis

The 33rd Annual Bartlesville Motorcycle Toy Run will be held Saturday, December 5. Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Thanksgiving Day, Amber Reynolds with the Toy Run told us this year's event will be a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reynolds annouced that there will be no parade and no food served at the Salvation Army this year to to COVID-19 concerns.

Reynolds asks that participants meet in the parking lot by Arby’s on Frank Phillips from 10am to 2pm on December 5. That is where you can drop off your unwrapped toys at the Salvation Army box truck parked there.

Masked Santa will be there on his sled, so bring the kids and camera.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/BartlesvilleMotorcyleToyRun.