Posted: Nov 26, 2020 7:23 AMUpdated: Nov 26, 2020 9:54 AM

Tom Davis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Wednesday that public schools will be allowed to offer in-school quarantines for students exposed to the virus.

Students who are quarantined will be allowed to go to school to take part in virtual classes, but kept out of individual classrooms in buildings such as gyms or an auditorium where they would be socially distanced and must wear masks.

Each local school district will be able to make the determination for their sites.