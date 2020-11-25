Posted: Nov 25, 2020 10:56 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2020 10:56 AM

Tom Davis

The 4th Annual Christmas in the Ville kicks off Friday, December 4, at 6pm with the tree and park lighting at the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Depot at 201 SW Keeler.

Kenzie Bellew with the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce appeared Wednesday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to tell us that you will be blown away by the small town charm and Christmas spirit of it all.

Kenzie says the opening night activities include the Tree & Park Lighting, Outdoor Ice Rink ($10 per skater, even if you bring your own skates), Food Trucks, Frozen Princesses Meet & Greet, Downtown Merchant Crawl, Movies in the Park, Carriage Rides, Tot Train Rides, Presents with Perspective and a visit from Santa!

Bellew says it is a great way to start a family tradition with our “real ice” ice rink, our historic train, photo ops, concessions, horse drawn carriage rides and more.

Public Hours:

Dec. 5-20

Friday Family Skate 3:30-6pm –Dec. 11 & 18 (children 10 & under with adult/)

Fridays 6-9pm

Sat. & Sun. 1-9pm

Dec. 21 – Jan. 3

Daily 1-9pm

Closed Christmas Day

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve – 1-5pm