News
Green Country Christmas
Posted: Nov 25, 2020 5:21 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2020 5:21 AM
11/25 Daily Green Country Christmas Tickets
Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 25th:
0-31-42-53 $50.00 In Store Credit from Bargain Center
0-30-60-14 $50.00 in Gift Certificate from Blue Stem Body
0-31-20-01 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Farris Heat & Air Conditioning
0-29-22-17 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana
0-48-03-19 2) $25.00 Gift Cards from KFC
0-05-50-45 $50.00 Gift Card from Lowes
0-30-00-44 Ring Door Bell from Shelter Insurance Jaron Leach Agency
0-31-78-80 2) $25.00 Gift Certificate from Tractor Supply
0-29-60-97 Seasons Greeting Basket from The Candy Basket
0-39-41-36 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Rejuvenation Med Spa
Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present
the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify
that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)
Each winner will receive a bottle of Trusafe Hand Sanitizer Gel.
New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3
business days or Monday, November 30th at 5pm.
Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Tuesday, Nov. 24th:
0-43-18-10 Fire Pit from Atwood's
0-22-21-92 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Bit of Country
0-24-55-06 10) $5.00 Gift Cards from Chili's Grill and Bar
0-39-23-16 Winter Pamper Package from Hill Dermatology
0-48-37-48 $50 Gift Certificate from Homeland on Madison
0-21-64-33 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Michael's Carpet and Sleep Center
0-11-51-69 $50 Gift Certificate from Peters True Value
0-11-51-64 $50.00 VISA Gift Card from Stride Bank
0-23-03-47 5) $5 Gift Certificates and a $25.00 VISA Gift Card from Sunrise Donuts
0-16-31-44 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Tate Boys Tire and Service-Downtown Location
Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Monday, Nov. 23rd
0-37-64-73 2) $25.00 Gift Certificates from A Fresh Start Resale Boutique
0-45-06-17 $100.00 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance
0-29-20-67 5) $10.00 Gift Certificates from Frida's Cocina Mexicana
0-13-21-74 A Day of Beauty for your Vehicle from Honda of Bartlesville
0-13-60-17 $54.00 Gift Card from Mr. Klean Car Wash
0-32-02-49 Gift Basket from Scott Gillette Farmers Insurance
0-14-42-32 $50.00 Gift Certificate to Sand Creek Designs
0-20-80-63 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Saxon's Fine Furnishings
0-35-48-10 $50.00 in Gift Cards from United Supermarkets
0-46-11-55 5) $10.00 Gift Certificates from Weeze's Cafe
