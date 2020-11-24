Posted: Nov 24, 2020 1:06 PMUpdated: Nov 24, 2020 1:06 PM

Ty Loftis

Lights have been installed at the Cooper Dog Park in Bartlesville. This is a park owned by the City of Bartlesville, but managed by a non-profit group.

Bartlesville Park Buddies President Bill Buckles says that without lights, daylight savings time makes it difficult for park-goers to take advantage of Cooper Park during the winter months:

“Many park users work until 5 p.m. and miss the daylight hours. Thanks to the generosity of Bartlesville citizens and four local businesses, the dog park now has solar lights that turn on at dusk.”

The Cooper Dog Park is leash free and is part of the Lee Lake Complex on Adams Blvd. City-operated parks are open until 11 p.m. daily.