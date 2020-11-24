Posted: Nov 24, 2020 12:22 PMUpdated: Nov 24, 2020 12:22 PM

Ty Loftis

Members of the Washington County Sheriff's Office handed out Thanksgiving baskets to families in need during the holiday season this week. This is an event that hs been going on for 25 years and Undersheriff Jon Copeland, who has been on the force since 1997, says he has seen it grow from being able to help out four or five families a year to where they assisted 31 families in 2020. Copeland goes on to explain the benefits of the yearly event.

Copeland goes on to talk about how rewarding this event is for he and his fellow officers to take part in every year.