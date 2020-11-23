Posted: Nov 23, 2020 4:21 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2020 4:21 PM

Ty Loftis

On Friday, an administrative order was put into place halting many dockets taking place at the Osage County Courthouse through February of 2021. The courthouse remains open for the public to conduct other day-to-day business, as the commissioners and county treasurer discuss during Monday's meeting.

On Monday, the City of Bartlesville made a mandate ordering all citizens entering City-owned buildings to wear a mask and the Board of Washington County Commissioners are now ordering everyone entering the courthouse wear a mask.