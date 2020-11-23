Posted: Nov 23, 2020 3:39 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2020 3:39 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland gave a report at Monday's commissioner meeting and she said that the new brand of advertising the county has adopted is working flawlessly. As an example, she pointed to the fact that there have been four million impressions made on their social media pages and a record number of people continue to visit the website. Bland talks about the latest tourism campign they are working on.

To start the fiscal year, the county commissioners pre-approved the tourism budget so that Bland had the authority to take advantage of possible attractions coming to Osage County. Bland said the action that the commissioners took recently paid off in a major way.

Bland said the lodging tax dollars continue to be strong across the county.