Posted: Nov 23, 2020 3:07 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2020 3:07 PM

Tom Davis

Trevor Dorsey has been named market president of Regent Bank in Bartlesville.

Dorsey has a long history of engagement in the Bartlesville community. His involvement includes the Bartlesville City Council, Chamber of Commerce, and numerous non-profit organizations.

Dorsey began at Regent in 2017 and has spent 24 years in banking. Recently Dorsey has been instrumental in opening Regent’s new branch in downtown Bartlesville.

Dorsey has lived in Bartlesville for six years with his wife, Beth, and their three sons: Tayton, Mason, and Bryson. The family also runs a small cattle operation.

“I’m very excited and honored to have our new banking facility open at 422 S Dewey to serve clients in Washington and Osage county,” Dorsey said. “We invite everyone to visit Monday through Friday, nine to five.”

Regent Bank was founded in 1898 in Nowata, OK, and was acquired by Regent Capital Corporation 11 years ago. The bank has five other locations in Oklahoma and Missouri including Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Bartlesville and Nowata as well as Springfield, MO.

Regent specializes in combining state-of-the-art, online mobile banking tools with a personalized approach, so customers get to know their banker by name. It has almost $900 million in total assets.

Regent has won many awards including the ABA’s Central United States Community Bank of the Year, the AIB’s Extraordinary Banking Award, Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work in 2018 and 2019, and it was honored by Oklahoma Magazine and Tulsa World as one of the Best of the Best Banks in Oklahoma.

Regent Bank is a Member FDIC & Equal Housing Lender