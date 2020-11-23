Posted: Nov 23, 2020 2:01 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2020 2:01 PM

Max Gross

A Ponca City man was arrested and charged with feloniously possessing a firearm for the second time this month. Jesse Diaz appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday to be arraigned on the charge.

According to an affidavit, a traffic stop was conducted on a gray van on 14th Street in Bartlesville. Diaz was a passenger in the rear seat of the vehicle. Another passenger told police she had a firearm in her purse and was unsure if it was registered. Diaz was arrested for being in the vehicle with a firearm in it. He was arrested for a similar occurrence on November 5 as well.

Bond was requested at $25,000 but Judge Russell Vaclaw reduced it to $10,000.