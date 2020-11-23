Posted: Nov 23, 2020 11:26 AMUpdated: Nov 23, 2020 11:26 AM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council approved a mask mandate for city owned and operated facilities at a special meeting on Monday morning. The council also authorized a public information campaign to help spread awareness of COVID-19 measures. City manager Mike Bailey explains that Washington County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The mask mandate will be in effect as of 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. The mandate will run through March 1, 2021 unless otherwise modified by the council. Facilities affected include the Bartlesville Area History Museum, public library, city hall, Bartlesville Police Department, Bartlesville Fire Department and Adams Golf Course.

This will not include facilities like the Bartlesville Community Center or facilities run by the Bartlesville Development Authority. Bartlesville City Parks will not be included in the mandate either.

City Chief Communications Officer Kelli Williams presented ideas on the public info campaign. It will include social media, billboards, and flyers. Williams says an advisory board has been meeting to discuss ideas over the last week. The campaign will center on wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands—three the W’s according to Williams.