Posted: Nov 23, 2020 10:12 AMUpdated: Nov 23, 2020 10:27 AM

Evan Fahrbach

From now until the end of 2020– people will be required to wear a mask when they enter the Washington County Courthouse

The Washington County Commissioners met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning, and spent the first 30 minutes talking about, enacting and enforcing a mask mandate at the Washington County Courthouse.

Ultimately, Chairman Mike Dunlap decided that a courthouse mandate would be a good idea for the rest of the calendar year. It will go in effect on Monday.

Signage will be put up at the front of the courthouse saying that wearing a mask is required for entry into the building. There will be no fine if someone refuses, but they will be asked to come back with a mask on.

District Judge Linda Thomas and Assistant District Attorney Will Drake were on hand for the meeting and asked the commissioners to enact the mandate.

Both Thomas and Drake said the court will work with people who do not have masks, or are currently sick, to reschedule court dates. Dunlap says for that reason, he is comfortable with a mandate.

The commissioners also asked Drake to get District Attorney Kevin Buchanan to weigh in on the enforceability of the decision.

No agenda item or vote was needed to enact the mandate, the Chairman, Dunlap, has the power to do so.

The commissioners also discussed and agreed that Mike Bouvier will become the next chairman starting in 2021. In recent years, chairmanship has rotated on a yearly basis, with Jan. of 2021 being Bouvier’s turn.