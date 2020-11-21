Posted: Nov 21, 2020 6:05 AMUpdated: Nov 21, 2020 6:05 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department is updating the drive-thru COVID-19 testing times, Monday through Thursday from 3:00 to 4:00pm and Fridays 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., beginning November 30th.

Testing is free and does not require an appointment. The Washington County Health Department will ask that all individuals stay in their vehicles, wear a mask, and follow the posted signs.

Testing will be offered for those 12 and up; under 18 require a parent/guardian to be present to provide permission. Testing can be scheduled for those 12 months to 11 years of age, call the Health Department for details.

During testing hours, the local health department will be closed and phones will not be answered. If you need immediate help, or have an emergency please dial 9-1-1. To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 2-1-1 or visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov/