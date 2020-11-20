Posted: Nov 20, 2020 2:28 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2020 2:29 PM

Garrett Giles

It was announced at the Dewey City Council meeting this week that the Dewey Hotel Museum in will remain open during the upcoming winter season. The museum, located at 801 N. Delaware Street, will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The Dewey Hotel is also putting on a Christmas scavenger hunt for local kiddos. 15 pinecones are hidden throughout the Grand Ole Lady of the Prairie. If you and your kids find all 15 pinecones, the staff at the Dewey Hotel will have a treat for you.

Christmas crackers will be handed out to the first 30 children that participate in the scavenger hunt. The rest of the kids will receive candy canes.

You can learn more about the Dewey Hotel here.