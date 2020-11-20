Posted: Nov 20, 2020 2:27 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2020 2:28 PM

Ty Loftis

The COVID-19 has affected many areas of business, but it could be argued that the travel industry has been hit the hardest. As we approach this Thanksgiving weekend, things are beginning to improve, but Public Information Officer for the Tulsa International Airport Andrew Pierini says they are continuing to struggle.

Pierini says that Tulsa International Airport is doing all it can to keep its passengers safe, including following the City of Tulsa's mask mandate.

Pierini says the overall number of passengers on planes has increased from the summer months.