Posted: Nov 20, 2020 12:12 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2020 12:12 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday to discuss a number of items.

District Judge Stuart Tate made the decision to close the courthouse through February 1st, so the commissioners will have to discuss that decision and what it means for the county employees working in that building.

Tourism Director for Osage County, Kelly Bland will give a report and let the commissioners know how things are going economically for the county.

Glen Quimby with the Green Country Fire District will have discussion about getting invoices and receipts to help disinfect community centers, nursing homes and town halls. This would come from the CARES Act Funds.

There will be discussion and possible action to increase the amount of COVID-19 sick leave for county employees. The commissioners will also consider advertising for the job of commissioners assistant.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.