Posted: Nov 20, 2020 11:43 AMUpdated: Nov 20, 2020 11:43 AM

Ty Loftis

An administrative order from Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate states that the Osage County Courthouse will be closing effective Monday, November 23rd due to COVID-19 concerns. The administrative order has these measures in place:

All in-person dockets will be canceled through February 1st 2021. All in-person hearings and trials, with the exception of emergency matters are also suspended and will be continued on February 1st. Where possible, matters will be heard and conducted remotely.

All in-person civil dockets are eliminated through February 1st.Civil in-person hearings will be reset after February 1st. Certain small claims and protective order hearings will be conducted by BlueJeans.

Effective immediately, misdemeanor out of custody cases, traffic cases, compliance docket and payment dockets will be suspended through April 1st, 2021. This doesn’t apply to in-custody defendants or other threats involving acts of violence.

All preliminary hearings will be continued through February 1st and after as set by the judge. Pre-preliminary dockets may be conducted in-person only for the purpose of disposition or waiver of a preliminary hearing. All other pre-preliminary hearings are suspended through February 1st. All jury trials are suspended through March 1st.