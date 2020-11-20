Posted: Nov 20, 2020 10:51 AMUpdated: Nov 20, 2020 10:51 AM

Trey Stumpff

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 2,921 new COVID-19 cases on Friday in its situation report. There are 15 more virus related deaths reported statewide, none of which are local. There are currently 1,428 hospitalizations across the state.

Washington County is reporting 191 active cases, a decrease of 30 cases. Osage County is listing 229 active cases for the third consecutive day. Nowata County is reporting 55 active cases for the second consecutive day.

In the latest alert map for the State of Oklahoma all 77 counties are in the moderate category. Osage County numbers are slightly higher than last week. Nowata and Washington are slightly lower than this time last week.