Posted: Nov 20, 2020 10:31 AMUpdated: Nov 20, 2020 10:31 AM

Garrett Giles

Most City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26th, and Friday, Nov. 27th, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thursday trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday, Nov. 25th, next week instead of Thursday. Trash must be placed at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25th, for collection. Friday routes will be collected on Friday, as normally scheduled. The Recycle Center, located at 10th Street and Virginia Avenue, will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26th, and will re-open as normally scheduled on Friday, Nov. 27th.

Police and fire services will continue as normally scheduled with no interruption. City offices will re-open as normally scheduled on Monday, Nov. 30th.