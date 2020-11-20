Posted: Nov 20, 2020 9:31 AMUpdated: Nov 20, 2020 9:31 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Kiwanis Club is speading the holiday cheer!

Kiwanians Karen Wilson and Pat Gamble appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to recap the Bartlesville Holiday Wreaths and More competition and to offer more details on the upcoming Carols of Christmas Parade in downtown Bartlesville Saturday, December 5. at 6:30pm.

Karen Wilson, Wreaths Co-Chair, announced the 7th Annual Bartlesville Holiday Wreaths & More Winners.

People's Choice Winners:

1st Place - The Journey Home

2nd Place - Lowe Family Young Scholars

Grand Marshal Theme Winners:​

1st Place - Phillips 66 Native American Network​

Runner Up - Bartlesville Regional United Way

Runner Up - Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville​

Christmas Parade Co-Chair, Pat Gamble was more tha happy to talk abou the Bartlesville Kiwanis Carols of Christmas set for Saturday, December 5, which will step off from the Phillips 66 parking lot on to Frank Phillips Blvd. at 6:30pm.

Pat Gamble says it's early, but over 30 participants have signed up already.

Gamble says safety is the big consideration and reminds us that CDC safety guidelines suggest wearing masks in large group or crowded outdoor settings where social distancing is not possible. This includes parades.

The parade begins at the Phillips 66 parking lot and proceeds east on Frank Phillips Blvd; south on Cherokee; west on 5th Street; south on Keeler; and west on Adams back to the Phillps 66 parking lot.

The Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville does not guarantee its participants, volunteers, or others in attendance will not become infected with COVID-19.

The Kiwanis motto: “Serving the Children of the World”.

