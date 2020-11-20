News
HS Football Playoffs Round Two Broadcast Schedule
It’s Round Two of the 2020 High School Football Playoffs across Green Country tonight and we will have a host of games across the airwaves and coverage all throughout the weekend.
- Barnsdall travels to Regent Prep. 6:30 pregame on KWON- 1400 AM and 99.3 FM Evan Fahrbach and Ty Loftis on the call.
- Oklahoma Union hosts Morrison 7:00 PM kick and 6:30 pregame on KRIG - 104.9 FM. Max Gross and Tim Howell on the call.
-Pawhuska has a second round bye. The Huskies will host Warner next Friday Night.
And Owasso hosts Mustang. Kickoff at 7:00 PM. 100.1- KYFM with pregame at 6:45PM. Grant Merrill and Steve Mowery will be on the call.
-All those broadcasts can be heard online at BartlesvilleRadio.com and on the Bartlesville Radio App, available for free on iTunes or Google Play.
Don't forget after the play-by-play broadcasts of the games, Garrett Giles will have The Scoreboard Show for you, with highlights, recaps and scores from all area contests.
We will preview the games on The Green Country Kickoff Show, which airs from 5:00-6:00 PM on Sports Talk 99.1 FM - KPGM. The show will feature picks, predictions and interviews with area head coaches.
