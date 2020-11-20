Posted: Nov 20, 2020 5:54 AMUpdated: Nov 20, 2020 5:55 AM

Trey Stumpff

It’s Round Two of the 2020 High School Football Playoffs across Green Country tonight and we will have a host of games across the airwaves and coverage all throughout the weekend.

- Barnsdall travels to Regent Prep. 6:30 pregame on KWON- 1400 AM and 99.3 FM Evan Fahrbach and Ty Loftis on the call.

- Oklahoma Union hosts Morrison 7:00 PM kick and 6:30 pregame on KRIG - 104.9 FM. Max Gross and Tim Howell on the call.

-Pawhuska has a second round bye. The Huskies will host Warner next Friday Night.

And Owasso hosts Mustang. Kickoff at 7:00 PM. 100.1- KYFM with pregame at 6:45PM. Grant Merrill and Steve Mowery will be on the call.

-All those broadcasts can be heard online at BartlesvilleRadio.com and on the Bartlesville Radio App, available for free on iTunes or Google Play.

Don't forget after the play-by-play broadcasts of the games, Garrett Giles will have The Scoreboard Show for you, with highlights, recaps and scores from all area contests.