Posted: Nov 19, 2020 3:57 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2020 3:58 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Commissioner of Health Lance Frye gave a press conference at the State Capitol on Thursday afternoon days after mandating that bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m. and tables must be spaced apart by six feet.

On Thursday, Stitt said the main goal is to protect the health and lives of Oklahoman's and keep the schools and businesses open safely. Stitt says he is doing all he can to meet those goals.

The mayor of Oklahoma City made a plea to his residents to pause in-person gatherings for the next 10 days, which includes the Thanksgiving holiday. When asked to respond with what he thought of that request, here is what Stitt had to say.

There were just under 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported across the state on Thursday.