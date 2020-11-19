Posted: Nov 19, 2020 3:49 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2020 3:49 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department will changes out its COVID-19 testing times during the week of Thanksgiving.

According to WCHD Health Educator Kayla Guerra, the health department will be offering curbside testing from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23rd. She said curbside testing will also be offered on Tuesday, Nov. 24th, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The Washington County Health Department will not be offering COVID testing on Wednesday. The WCHD will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving.