Posted: Nov 19, 2020 2:48 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2020 2:48 PM

Ty Loftis

The Barnsdall Panthers are set to take on Regent Prep in the second round of the Class B playoffs on Friday night. The Panthers were able to rest up and get healthy after Barnsdall's first round opponent in Prue had to forfeit due to COVID-19 problems.

The Panthers will likely need all the rest they can get, as Regent Prep has appeared in the Class B state title game in the past two years. Coach Kylee Sweeney says two of Regent Prep's better play makers will be out for this game, but he says at 10-0, the Rams are still very dangerous.

Barnsdall scrimmaged against the Rams before the season started and Sweeney hopes that first-hand look will pay off on Friday night.

Sweeney says Regent Prep hasn't punted the ball in seven years and they will do onside kicks until they are up by 21 points.

Barnsdall's game at Regent Prep can be heard on Sportstalk KPGM FM 99.1 and viewed at KPGMTV.com. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.