Posted: Nov 19, 2020 12:30 PM

Ty Loftis

Many schools have begun to take actions to be proactive in dealing with COVID-19. One step Pawhuska Schools has taken is making protocols for indoor sporting events, including checking temperatures at the gate and the requirement of masks.

Currently, the school is seeing a rise in cases, forcing middle and high school students to work remotely. This is something Superintendent David Cash is concerned about, but is also prepared for.

Students at Pawhuska Schools have been required to wear masks throughout the entire year.