Posted: Nov 19, 2020 5:12 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2020 5:12 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Thursday, Nov. 19th :

0-45-40-32 $50.00 VISA Gift Certificate from American Heritage Bank

0-31-40-36 $50.00 in Store Credit from Bargain Center

0-24-25-42 2) $25.00 Gift Certificates from Billie's Health Food Center

0-14-00-86 $50.00 Gift Card from Dink's Pit Bar-B-Que

0-31-21-40 $50.00 Gift Certificate in Service from Farris Heat and Air Conditioning

0-28-66-69 $50.00 in Gift Cards from Homeland on Frank Phillips

0-48-00-56 2) $25.00 Gift Certificates from KFC

0-17-45-26 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Tate Boys Tire & Service on HWY 75

0-30-40-81 $50.00 Gift Basket from Wooden Buffalo

0-29-20-77 5) $10.00 Gift Certificates from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.) New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3 business days or Monday, November 23rd at 5pm.

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 18th :

0-24-43-18 10) $5.00 Gift Certificate from Chili's Bar & Grill

0-31-21-27 $50.00 in Service from Farris Heat & Air Conditioning

0-29-20-89 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-39-23-37 Winter Pamper Package From Hill Dematology

0-48-01-13 2) $25 Gift Cards from KFC

0-11-40-08 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Peters True Value in Dewey

0-30-00-29 Ring Door Bell from Shelter Insurance-Jaron Leach Agency

0-17-69-91 $50.00 VISA Gift Card from Stride Bank

0-29-60-21 Season's Greeting Basket from The Candy Basket

0-31-73-79 2) $25 Gift Cards from Tractor Supply

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.) New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3 business days or Friday, November 20th at 5pm.

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Tuesday, Nov. 17th :

0-31-40-84 $50.00 In Store Credit from Bargain Center

0-31-20-85 $50.00 In Service from Farris Heating and Air Conditioning

0-33-53-98 $50.00 Gift Card from Homeland on Madison

0-06-93-02 $50.00 Gift Card from Lowe's

0-39-43-81 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Rejuvenation Med Spa

0-32-00-15 Certificate for a Gift Basket from Scott Gillette Farmers Insurance

0-32-21-16 2) $25.00 Gift Certificates from Senor Salsa

0-23-02-79 5) $5.00 Gift Certificates PLUS a $25.00 VISA Gift Card from Sunrise Donuts

0-16-20-14 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Tate Boys Tire and Service- Downtown Location

0-30-40-24 Gift Certificate for a Gift Basket from Wooden Buffalo

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.) New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3 business days or Thursday, November 19th at 5pm.