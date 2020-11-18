Posted: Nov 18, 2020 3:06 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2020 3:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed an executive order on Wednesday afternoon that establishes a "Cherokee Nation Advisory Committee on History and Culture."

Chief Hoskin said the Cherokee Nation AdvisoryCommittee on History and Culture will gather feedback and perspectives on matters related to Cherokee art, history, and culture.

The advisory committee is part of the arts and culture initiative of Cherokee Nation First Lady January Hoskin. The committee will advise on historical and cultural initiatives led by the Cherokee Nation and its businesses to ensure Cherokee history and culture is presented in an accurate and authentic way.

Chief Hoskin appointed six Cherokee Nation citizens to serve on the advisory committee, including artists Victoria Vazquez and Jane Osti; historians Jack Baker and Catherine Foreman Gray; and cultural and community advocates Dawni Squirrel and Tommy Wildcat.

A video of Chief Hoskin Jr. and Tommy Wildcat talking about the executive order can be found below.