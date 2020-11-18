Posted: Nov 18, 2020 2:09 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2020 2:09 PM

Ty Loftis

Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting was rather routine, but a few things were discussed in relation to COVID-19, beginning with how a few of the county-owned buildings wish to proceed allowing the public to enter their building. District one commissioner Randall Jones explains.

Jones says COVID-19 numbers are rising nationally, and even statewide as well, but at the local level, the numbers are remaining steady and it is important to stay as safe as possible. Jones also said there was a fee reduction for a benefit held at the Osage County fairgrounds on Saturday, November 7th.