Posted: Nov 18, 2020 12:39 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2020 12:59 PM

Garrett Giles

United States Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford spoke on the Senate floor on Tuesday to mark the Third Ministerial to Advance Freedom of Religion or Belief, a virtual event this week to which Lankford provided closing remarks today. In his speech, Sen. Lankford lauded our nation’s vital protections for the freedom to have and live a faith or have no faith at all and his desire for others around the world to enjoy those same freedoms in addition to the right to life and equal rights under the law for all people.

On the Senate floor, Sen. Lankford said:

“There's plenty of people in my neighborhood, I have no idea what faith they have. They don't have to post it. They don't have to print it. They don't have to say it because they are an American. They don't have to be a certain faith or to be able to maintain that faith. The Declaration of Independence makes known that every person has the right to life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness.”

Sen. Lankford continues to work in a bipartisan manner toward the goals of advancing religious liberty at home and abroad. Earlier this year, Sen. Lankford applauded President Trump’s Executive Order to advance international religious freedom and praised the release of the 2019 International Religious Freedom (IRF) Report. Lankford has also called for the global repeal of blasphemy, heresy, and apostasy laws.

You can watch Sen. Lankford's entire speech on the Senate floor below: