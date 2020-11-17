Posted: Nov 17, 2020 1:02 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2020 1:05 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County crews made drainage improvements at County Road 2500 west of Philson Farm Road recently.

District Two Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier said there were issues of flooding in the area that needed to be alleviated. He said the ditches that were in place were causing more flooding.

A 40-inch horn replaced a 20-inch horn that was in place. Commissioner Bouvier said that made the ditch bigger. He said they also cut down trees along County Road 2500 in at least a quarter mile span. He said that will create better drainage and should prevent water from flooding properties along County Road 2500 near Philson Farm Road.

Commissioner Bouvier also mentioned the Bison Road Project this week. He said there were some drainage issues that were resolved that property owners were concerned about in recent weeks.

Crews are working on their first of three legs of the Bison Road Project. The first leg of the Bison Road Project stretches from Tuxedo Boulevard north to Minnesota Street. In mid-October, Commissioner Bouvier said crews plan on completing the first stretch of the project by December 2020.

All projects are weather permitting.