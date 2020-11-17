Posted: Nov 17, 2020 10:40 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2020 10:40 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,551 new coronavirus cases and six deaths across the state in its situation update on Tuesday. The OSDH is also reporting that 1,381 Oklahomans are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Currently, there are 202 active coronavirus cases in Washington County. That’s a decrease of six active cases since Monday. In Osage County, there are 221 active cases, a decrease of nine cases. Nowata County is reporting 62 active cases, a decrease of three cases.