Posted: Nov 17, 2020 9:14 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2020 9:14 AM

Arvest Awards $500 to Winners of We Love Teachers

Garrett Giles

The winners of Arvest Bank's 2020 We Love Teachers campaign were announced on Monday.

Those teachers included:

  • Samantha Smythe, Dewey Elementary School, Dewey
  • Jeff Cauthen, Ranch Heights Elementary School, Bartlesville
  • Jennifer Prince, Nowata High School, Nowata
  • Sherry Owen, Lincoln Memorial Grade School, Caney
  • Terra Vail, Hall Hallsell Elementary School, Vinita

These teachers each received $500 for their classrooms from Arvest Bank.


