Posted: Nov 17, 2020 9:14 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2020 9:14 AM
Arvest Awards $500 to Winners of We Love Teachers
Garrett Giles
The winners of Arvest Bank's 2020 We Love Teachers campaign were announced on Monday.
Those teachers included:
- Samantha Smythe, Dewey Elementary School, Dewey
- Jeff Cauthen, Ranch Heights Elementary School, Bartlesville
- Jennifer Prince, Nowata High School, Nowata
- Sherry Owen, Lincoln Memorial Grade School, Caney
- Terra Vail, Hall Hallsell Elementary School, Vinita
These teachers each received $500 for their classrooms from Arvest Bank.
