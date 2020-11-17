Posted: Nov 17, 2020 9:14 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2020 9:14 AM

Garrett Giles

The winners of Arvest Bank's 2020 We Love Teachers campaign were announced on Monday.

Those teachers included:

Samantha Smythe, Dewey Elementary School, Dewey

Jeff Cauthen, Ranch Heights Elementary School, Bartlesville

Jennifer Prince, Nowata High School, Nowata

Sherry Owen, Lincoln Memorial Grade School, Caney

Terra Vail, Hall Hallsell Elementary School, Vinita

These teachers each received $500 for their classrooms from Arvest Bank.